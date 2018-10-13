Matt's been researching cancer for years. Then he recognised the symptoms in his toddler.

That afternoon after an emergency MRI was ordered, it revealed our sweet little girl, so innocent and full of life was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive brain tumour with the average survival rate of just 10 months from diagnosis.

I am a cancer researcher and Phoebe a GP, so we both knew the devastating affect the brain tumour would have on Josie. There is currently no cure for DIPG, given the inoperable location of the tumour in the brain stem and no drugs have been identified, as yet, to affectively treat this cancer.

Josie has experienced pain that no child should ever experience. She has already undergone 36 general anaesthetics, 30 doses of radiation therapy to her brainstem, four surgeries and numerous other intrusions to her precious little body.

Since being diagnosed, Josie has been enrolled in the Zero Childhood Cancer personalised medicine program that is led by the Children’s Cancer Institute in partnership with Sydney Children’s Hospital. Through the Zero Childhood Cancer clinical trial they have been able to identify the genetic changes that seem to be driving Josie’s individual cancer and a targeted therapy has been identified that Josie currently appears to be responding to. Whilst this gives us some hope it’s very early days and much more research is required.

I knew I needed to take matters into my own hands. I could not just sit by and watch my little girl fight this without putting everything I knew from my cancer research background towards helping find a cure for DIPG. Since Josie’s diagnosis, I have commenced study into the biology of DIPG, researching new therapies for children with DIPG, whilst also maintaining my research focused on paediatric and adult Leukaemias.

In a collaborative research project between Associate Professor David Ziegler at the Children’s Cancer Institute my work at the Hunter Medical Research Institute, we are testing a new drug that has the potential for use in DIPG children in the near future.

Our research has targeted at one of the pathways that drive DIPG growth, with preliminary data showing that this may be an effective strategy for halting or slowing the growth of these tumours. The drug is able to get to the region of the brain where DIPG grows which has notoriously been difficult to do, and we are hoping that at least the drug alone can reduce the progression of the cancer. There is an obvious and vital need to identify how we kills these cells, but in the interim our research may buy us some time.