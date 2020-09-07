The workers you don’t see who are keeping Melburnians safe and connected.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for Melburnians it has also highlighted how incredible their frontline workers are – Victorian doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, as well as many educators who are keeping the state healthy and safe during this pandemic.

But there are other workers deemed 'essential' who can't do their jobs from home, and they are often understatedly working to keep the engine of Melbourne and Victoria alive; providing support and assistance to a vast range of members of our community.

These people are making sure life can go on during the stage four lockdown, from ensuring the most vulnerable people are being fed and taken care of, to being there to help our pets, to fulfilling orders and deliveries so that we can stay safe at home and still have access to all the essentials we need.

It is time to celebrate them.

Melissa – Australian Red Cross volunteer

Melissa has been a Red Cross volunteer for more than 10 years - and her generosity has never been more needed than right now.

"I believe the lockdown and pandemic has had a very dramatic effect on all Melburnians, emotionally, financially, socially and mentally," Melissa tells Mamamia.

Melissa. Image: Supplied "I think people are feeling exhausted and sad that they are unable to go about their normal life routines. I feel that most people are trying to be kind to each other, positive and supportive, but this can be hard to maintain long term."

Despite the challenging time, Melissa has found that being able to fulfil her role as a Red Cross volunteer and providing essential support to those in need has been a great benefit both personally but also to members the Melbourne community.