The powerful breastfeeding photo that shows what it really means to be a parent.

It goes without saying there are truly no breaks when it comes to motherhood – even if you’re running a 43-hour marathon.

British mother-of-two Sophie Power was competing in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, a race through Italy, France and Switzerland, when she paused 16 hours into the marathon to breastfeed her baby son.

The powerful moment was captured in a photograph, where Sophie is seen breastfeeding her three-month-old son Cormac with one hand, and expressing breast milk with the other.

The photograph, which has now been liked over 25,000 times, has been applauded for showing the immense strength of the human body.

Speaking to Runner’s World, the new mum explained that as her son normally feeds every three hours, she was forced to hand express breast milk en route for the first 16 hours of the marathon.

“Oh my god I was in agony!” the marathon runner said. “I was so relieved he was hungry!”

And although breastfeeding made the marathon a little more complicated for Sophie, she still enjoyed it.