A man has claimed he was catfished after arriving at Sophie Monk's house with a single rose last week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sydney man, Brian Rapley, was served with an apprehended violence order after he travelled to Monk's home on the NSW Central Coast on April 25, thinking they were dating.

The 49-year-old claimed he spent months chatting online with someone he believed was Monk, in a scam which saw him lose $7,000.

"I feel like such an idiot," he told the publication. "But I thought we were in a relationship."

Monk's neighbours reportedly saw a man arrive at her house around 7.30am and heard him call out her name. When Rapley arrived again later that night, they called the police.

"I had five cop cars around me," said Rapley, who claimed police questioned him "like I was some crazed stalker".

"They said to me 'What are you here to do to Sophie Monk?' and I said 'I’m here to meet her for the first time, we are in a relationship'."

The father-of-two told the publication the person claiming to be Monk had given him the address and invited him over.

However, Monk was with her husband Joshua Gross in Queensland filming the movie Zombie Plane with Vanilla Ice, at the time.