In 2018, Sophie Monk sat next to Joshua Gross on a plane. Now, they're engaged.

Sophie Monk and her partner of two years, Joshua Gross, have announced their engagement.

"I'm engaged," Monk, 41, shared on Instagram.

"I honestly can’t thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you’ve always had my back and I feel so cared about. You’re absolute bloody legends," she continued.

"I’m not very good at being mushy. I’m trying to say I absolutely adore you. Joshua and I are so happy."

Gross also shared the news on his own Instagram page, writing: "Luckiest guy in the world."

Monk and Gross, who is a neurosurgical robotics consultant, first met on a plane in 2018.

"I had just finished filming Love Island in Mallorca and was on my way to San Francisco for a random TV gig with Channel Nine when I made a last-minute decision to go back to Australia," she told the Sydney Morning Herald last year.

"I sat next to Josh in business class and we started chatting. About two hours into the flight, I asked him if he was single. He responded yes. I then asked if I could kiss him. I was clearly out of practice and a bit of a nerd so I went to brush my teeth and thought, 'Let’s do this.' We had 16 hours to go."