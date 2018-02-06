Sophie Monk thought she'd found someone to start a family with. Now she's doing it on her own.

Last month, former Bachelorette Sophie Monk shared the news of her break-up with Stu Laundy on Instagram.

Now, in an interview with A Current Affair, Monk has detailed exactly when it all went wrong and dealing with the fallout in the public eye.

“I did [probably stay longer than I should have] but not because anyone asked me to. I wanted it to work for everyone,” she said.

During her time on the show, Monk was clear that she was looking for someone to start a family with. With it clear Laundy is not that person, she says she’s now seriously looking into doing it herself.

"I'd love to be a mum. But I might have to freeze my eggs at this point. I think I'm going to have to and I'm looking into it right now," she said.

"I've made a plan. And all that stuff, it's just the injections fitting into the schedule. I'm definitely doing it, It's not a headline, we're looking into it now. I don't need anymore headlines," she said.

While Laundy has said in interviews the pair are still friendly, Monk gave entirely the opposite impression.

"I was like, 'This is it'. Oh, at the end, Yep, I've got everything... the fairytale," she said.