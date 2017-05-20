Sophie Cachia used a very NSFW technique to keep her son in bed this morning.

Ah, sleep ins.

Those long, leisurely mornings in bed before you had kids. Remember those? Sophie Cachia, AKA The Young Mummy, certainly does.

While attempting to hold onto those last few blissful minutes of rest this morning – and with her three-year-old son Bobby in the bed with her – Cachia got a little bit, erm, creative.

As she shared on her Instagram story - the mum-of-two started blowing up condoms to distract Bobby, so she didn't have to get out of bed.

And it seems it worked - Bobby found his mum's pop-up circus act pretty damn entertaining.

Like all parents Cachia knows that sometimes you've just got to use your initiative and make the most of whatever you've got on hand.

Gotta do what you gotta do, right?

We hope Sophie enjoyed her (well-earned) lie in.

Why are parents so stressed? On This Glorious Mess.

Have you ever used any unconventional tricks to get a few more minutes in bed?