With one sentence, Sophie Cachia changed how we think about anxiety.

Sophie Cachia just added a crucial point to the way we view anxiety and mental health conditions.

Speaking with Show And Tell Online, the creator of successful blog The Young Mummy spoke about what it was like when anxiety first got a grip on her life.

“There was no trigger point in my life that I went, ‘That’s it’,” she explained.

“When I started to see psychologists, they’d say, ‘Have you suffered any trauma?’ And I’m sitting there going, ‘No, I’ve just got engaged, I’ve got a beautiful healthy baby, and I’ve got a wonderful family’,” she explained.

“You start to think, ‘What the hell is wrong with me? Why am I feeling like this?'”

When speaking about mental health conditions, we often assume there’s a definite reason behind it all. The clear beginning of a new chapter. A defined line: ‘before’ and ‘after’. Something like a death in the family. Infertility issues. Unemployment. Relationship problems.

While this is certainly the case for some people, it’s not the case for everyone. Which is partly why mental health conditions are so difficult for many to process and understand. Someone with anxiety who doesn’t seem to harbour any of life’s standard red flags should surely just be able to “suck it up”, right?

Sophie’s experience proves just how wrong this attitude is. (Post continues after gallery.)

@theyoungmummy on Instagram.

The Young Mummy. "Don't fuck with the Cachias ?"

The Young Mummy. "MY ? || right so ya'll asked me where my New Years outfit was from"

The Young Mummy. NEW BEGINNINGS! NEW EMAIL NEW POSTAL ADDRESS Please contact me at [email protected] for all enquiries & for new address! #HappyFriday

The Young Mummy. ?? || the infamous bathers top. 25weeks pregnant and it appeared my breasts each became pregnant too. I was already a 12GG PRIOR to falling pregnant, so I actually struggled a lot with body image & neck/back pain dealing with these boobies. They made me the most self conscious I'd ever been in my life, and they only got bigger when the milk came in. You can see here that individually they are actually bigger than Jaryd's head, so breastfeeding a teeny tiny newborn was a massive challenge. Thinking I could suffocate my baby everyday for 5.5 months was a nightmare ? They're now the smallest I've ever been since I was 15, but Lord help me if I ever had twins ? #bigboobieproblems

The Young Mummy. GOTCHA ?? | no escaping me now, hubby! #Reality

The Young Mummy. ??? | LOVE MY OUTFIT! Tonight I'm in @clarksaustralia heels, @berleiaus spanx & slightly too big strapless bra which is already a really bad idea. #FashionInspo

The Young Mummy. Looks like I got a good ride from Santa this year!

The Young Mummy. When you get your hair did & it mother fuckin' rains || @daisyfieldshair can do a messy curl ???

The Young Mummy. This girl! ? @makeupbyameliawebb

The Young Mummy. XMAS GIRLS LUNCH ? || thanks @blackdiamond_muartistry LOVE it.

The Young Mummy. @sheikeandco || when you get home and instantly regret not buying something.

The Young Mummy. My hair appears to be on steroids lately, or just simply eating her greens every night. @daisyfieldshair nailing SLEEK ??

The Young Mummy. SISTERS ?? || growing up with 3 older sisters has been one whirlwind of a ride, we've experienced moments together that no one would understand and without a doubt we've each wanted to kill the others at least 50 times each across our lives. As our parents have too! There's been lots of periods, lots of boobs, lots of boyfriends, and lots of brazilian wax pots left around in the bathroom. But I wouldn't change a thing! Being the youngest I'm definitely the wisest and the best singer/dancer...

The Young Mummy. BUCKET LIST ? @alexperry007 taking a group selfie on my phone is well and truly a life achievement for us both. #CupSpam

The Young Mummy. BEST BREAKY IN AUS! @bistroc ? | And while Jaryd sips his Berry Rush smoothie after his 10km run this morning, I'm happy to devour this. #OppositesAttract

Her life was seemingly perfect. Nothing was lacking. And yet, she was confronted with anxiety. It consumed her.

Sophie questioned how she could be feeling this way when life was so good, but that’s the thing. Anxiety, depression, the whole spectrum of mental health conditions – they don’t discriminate.

It’s not a prerequisite that your life must be disintegrating before your very eyes in order to develop a mental health issue that’s out of your control. You don’t need to be in a supremely vulnerable state in order for it to catch up with you. And you are not a bad person if it does. You absolutely should not feel guilty.

Dr Stephen Carbone, beyondblue Policy, Research and Evaluation Leader agrees.

“While some people can pinpoint a particular trigger, like a stressful or traumatic life event immediately beforehand, for some it does – as it did with Sophie – come completely out of the blue,” he explains.

Image: Instagram @theyoungmummy.