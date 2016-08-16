With one sentence, Sophie Cachia changed how we think about anxiety.

Sophie Cachia just added a crucial point to the way we view anxiety and mental health conditions.
Speaking with Show And Tell Online, the creator of successful blog The Young Mummy spoke about what it was like when anxiety first got a grip on her life.
“There was no trigger point in my life that I went, ‘That’s it’,” she explained.
“When I started to see psychologists, they’d say, ‘Have you suffered any trauma?’ And I’m sitting there going, ‘No, I’ve just got engaged, I’ve got a beautiful healthy baby, and I’ve got a wonderful family’,” she explained.
“You start to think, ‘What the hell is wrong with me? Why am I feeling like this?'”
When speaking about mental health conditions, we often assume there’s a definite reason behind it all. The clear beginning of a new chapter. A defined line: ‘before’ and ‘after’. Something like a death in the family. Infertility issues. Unemployment. Relationship problems.
While this is certainly the case for some people, it’s not the case for everyone. Which is partly why mental health conditions are so difficult for many to process and understand. Someone with anxiety who doesn’t seem to harbour any of life’s standard red flags should surely just be able to “suck it up”, right?
Sophie’s experience proves just how wrong this attitude is. (Post continues after gallery.)
@theyoungmummy on Instagram.
Her life was seemingly perfect. Nothing was lacking. And yet, she was confronted with anxiety. It consumed her.
Sophie questioned how she could be feeling this way when life was so good, but that’s the thing. Anxiety, depression, the whole spectrum of mental health conditions – they don’t discriminate.
It’s not a prerequisite that your life must be disintegrating before your very eyes in order to develop a mental health issue that’s out of your control. You don’t need to be in a supremely vulnerable state in order for it to catch up with you. And you are not a bad person if it does. You absolutely should not feel guilty.
Dr Stephen Carbone, beyondblue Policy, Research and Evaluation Leader agrees.
“While some people can pinpoint a particular trigger, like a stressful or traumatic life event immediately beforehand, for some it does – as it did with Sophie – come completely out of the blue,” he explains.
Image: Instagram @theyoungmummy.