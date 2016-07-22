Hands down, this is it. The most adorable video of Sonny Blake we've ever seen.

Hello, dear readers. It appears you’ve clicked on another article about Sonny Blake – the cherubic offspring of power couple, Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake. If videos of the ‘oh my god this is the best thing I’ve ever seen’ persuasion are not your thing, you must be lost. If hard news is what you’re after, click here. Otherwise, if this is totally your kinda thing – boy oh boy are you in for a treat.

Holy freakin’ globbing gobstoppers, people.

Just when you think Sonny Blake cannot, can-NOT be any cuter, the squishy lil’ toddler goes and obliterates allllllll your expectations.

Because the video that mum (AKA business savvy superwoman Zoe Foster Blake) uploaded to Insta last night is so adorable, it has even the most grumpy ‘grammers hyperventilating.

Please let me take this opportunity to also bask in the glory of Zoe’s Insta account. (Post continues…)

Zoe Foster-Blake

Basically, it’s the fu-jucking best, and it’s making me feel all the Friyay feelz.

Of course – the only thing that could top a regular holiday video of this family is a video where Sonny says ‘I love you’ to Hamish IN A FOREIGN LANGUAGE.

He speaks Italian, okay? SONNY SPEAKS ITALIAN.

I know – I know – this is even better than the video of him drinking a smoothie and saying “my favowitttttt. It’s ma faaavowittt.”

Watch below and just try to tell me you’re not smiling.