Sonny Bill Williams posts pictures of dead children in Syria: 'What did they do to deserve this?'

In early December Sonny Bill Williams visited a refugee camp in Lebanon.

It obviously made an impact.

The rugby union star posted a tweet last night that contained pictures of dead children, victims of the Syrian war.

The caption reads: “What did these children do to deserve this? This Summer share a thought for the innocent victims of war.”

The pictures show two boys, not older than 10, lying dead on the ground – one with injuries to his face and chest, the other with damage to his arm, leg and torso.

It looks as though they have been victims of bomb blasts.

We have chosen not to publish the pictures but if you want to see them, here’s the link to Williams’ Twitter account.

Fans have had a mixed reaction to the tweet, with some saying they understand why he did it, but others suggesting that the pictures were just too graphic to post without a warning.

“Let’s pray they see the day when birds will cover the sky, not bombs,” wrote one person.

Another said: “Although I sympathise w ur reasons for posting this, it’s not wise. It can be a trigger for some pple. Also young followers.”

Many commenters echoed Williams’ own sentiment: “Thanks for posting. We need to be shaken out of our comfort zones from time to time. Reality bites!”

Watch Williams’ video diary of a trip to the Bekka Valley:

