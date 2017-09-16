Imagine your four-year-old son’s teacher pulling you aside and telling you that your son has been inappropriately touching her.

This recently happened to one mum and it’s led to a very heated discussion on Mumsnet.

The mum, who goes by the username MoanaMoanaMoana, said when she picked up her son from school the teacher asked her whether her son “grabs people and inappropriately touches them”.

When the mum replied her son doesn’t do that, the teacher said he had done it to the teachers at the school and demanded the mum have a talk to him about it – or she would.

"I spoke to my son at home and asked him to show me what happened, he said that the teacher was talking to another teacher and [he] patted me on the leg to try and get my attention," she wrote.

"I asked him whether the teacher talked to him today about him touching her and he replied no."

The mum explained her son was currently undergoing a diagnosis for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and he had always hugged his teachers and they'd never complained about it before.

"I'm shocked and quite sickened that this has been brought up about my four-year-old, he has obviously patted her to get her attention and touched her [there] accidentally and they pulled me up on the playground about this around other parents, and to be honest I'm fuming.

"I'm going to talk to the teacher and ask her the exact scenario that happened tomorrow and go from there."

MoanaMoanaMoana said she's now explained to her son if he wants to get a teacher's attention, he should only touch her on the hand and not anywhere else on her body.

The post received a huge response on the forum, with many standing up for the mum and her four-year-old son.

"Seriously, he patted her on the leg because he's four and like many four year olds he gets easily impatient and wants attention. Something that can be slowly addressed because learning social norms and expectations is a big part of the reason kids do a [pre-school] year. Calling this 'inappropriate touching ' is utterly ridiculous," one person commented.