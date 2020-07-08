Last night, Soma Sutton dared to question the judges on The Voice. It did not go well.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Voice Australia, contestants Soma Sutton and Stephanie Cole competed against each other in a playoff.

During the playoff, Soma sang Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy Is Mine', which included a rap segment that she wrote herself, while Stephanie revamped Robin S's 'Show Me Love'.

WATCH: Soma and Stephanie prepare for Playoffs.



Video via The Voice Australia

Although both women sang their heart out, Guy Sebastian (whose team they were both on) chose Stephanie as the winner.

"Thank you so much for your honesty and seeing more in me than I see in myself sometimes," Stephanie said before exiting The Voice stage.

Then, Guy turned to Soma and explained why he chose Stephanie over her.