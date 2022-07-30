Relationship building and conflict resolution: 11 'soft skills' that will get you promoted.

Hard skills get you hired. Soft skills get you promoted.

It's a sentiment that business advisor and digital content creator, Zain Kahn, offered in a viral twitter thread this week which might just be the answer to career progression in the modern workplace.

The career landscape has changed in recent years, as has employer's expectations of their workers. And a strong focus on technical knowledge and training (A.K.A. hard skills) just won't cut it as a sole success measurement anymore.

Having admirable personality traits in the workplace can be the make or break in getting yourself a promotion.

So, we thought we'd go through the 11 soft skills that will move your career in the right direction.

11 soft skills to accelerate your career: — Zain Kahn (@heykahn) July 25, 2022

Here's what we learned from Kahn's top tips.

1. Communication

At the heart of a good employee is first and foremost; good communication.

The basics? Listen to others without interrupting. Really listen. Use a positive tone of voice and pay close attention to your body language.

2. Persuasion

Once you've got the basics of communication down-pat, you can focus on the art of persuasion.

To be a successful persuader, identify what the people you're working with care about, and create stories that resonate with them using brevity and emotion.

3. Negotiation

Ever been in a position where you're juggling different stakeholders in a work setting? Who are we kidding, of course you have!

According to Kahn, you should be tapping into your negotiating skills.

Listen carefully to your coworker and try to identify exactly what they want.

If they're asking something of you, know your worth — but be sure to propose a solution that will benefit both sides.

4. Relationship building

Like the old adage: 'It's not what you know, but who you know,' forming strong relationships is an important part of career development, whether we like it or not.