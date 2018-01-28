'Social media is destroying my daughter's self esteem.'

One of the difficulties of raising a teenage daughter is watching her being excluded by her so-called friends.
My daughter forged new friendships when she started high school. At last, I thought, she has found a nice group of girls whom with she can relate. This group have been friends for four years.
During the school holidays, things changed. My daughter would message her friends asking them if they wanted to catch up. No one would reply. She could see that they’d ‘read’ the message, but there was no response.
This is where social media steps in. No betrayal remains a secret.
A couple of days later, photos are all over social media showing all four of my daughter’s friends, out together at the local shopping centre, hanging out and having fun. Why didn’t they invite my daughter, I don’t know. This kind of thing has happened a few times over the holidays.