'My daughter came home from school talking about d**k pics. She's 10.'

Remember primary school? When we played elastics, practiced braiding on our friends' hair in the playground, and constantly begged our mums to let us take our collection of Troll dolls to school to show off to our friends?

The riskiest it ever got was playing Catch and Kiss – we never could quite catch the boys. (Did we even really try to?)

That was primary school for me, the fondest of innocent memories. And that’s how I have always thought of it, even all these years later with a daughter of my own now attending.

When she started kindergarten four years ago, the rituals felt so familiar, nostalgic even. The kids arrived at school with their big hair bows and black shiny shoes, popped a name tag on their tiny chests, and sat their bottoms in little grey plastic chairs at big tables – their eyes wide with wonder yet so incredibly unsure.

Fast forward to the present day, and I am now the one left sitting in my chair wide-eyed and in complete disbelief.

My beautiful, funny, innocent 10-year-old daughter has just come home from a busy day at school... talking about d**k pics.

Just re-reading that makes me sick to my stomach. The story leading up to her sitting in a circle with her friends at little lunch talking about photos of male genitalia over watermelon and a popper is even more disturbing.

It started with a phone call from the parent of one of my daughter’s school friends. She’s not a nervous person by nature, so hearing her voice alarmed me immediately.

"I didn’t want to have to tell you this but I am so unsure about what to do about it and I know that if there was something involving my daughter, I would want you to tell me," I heard her say.

I felt my heart catch in my throat. What on earth had my child done? Did she hurt someone? Muck up in class? Tell someone she didn’t want to play with them anymore?