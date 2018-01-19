The 60-second breakfast successful people swear by.

It’s 2018 and surprise surprise – we’re busier than ever.
Busy answering emails at all hours of the day and night. Busy co-ordinating kids’ schedules of dance classes, sports lessons, play dates, designated screen time and designated family time. Busy co-ordinating our own schedules of work, play and catching up on Netflix.
Deep down, we just want time for the real stuff: Our families. Our kids. Our friends. Our passions. Our hobbies. Our fur babies. Ourselves.
So, when it comes to breakfast, most of us time-poor folks don’t have time for smashed avo toast and goat’s cheese omelettes each day. And if you’ve got extra mouths to feed, making sure they actually eat the food is Life Win of The Day No.1.
Over recent years, we’ve heard a lot about protein shakes and smoothies as nutrition-packed solutions to suit our on-the-go lifestyles. Celebrities often sing their praises. Jennifer Aniston’s choice? “A shake with some sort of pure protein, then bananas, blueberries, frozen cherries, stevia, a vegetable mix of dynamic greens that goes in there, maca powder, and a little cacao,” she told Well and Good. She also adds a collagen peptide that’s good for nails. Guess you could say she’s nailing it?
Let's be real, most of us don't have the time to be like Jen and make eight-ingredient smoothies. But thankfully, a delicious, nutritional breakfast smoothie or shake is something anyone can whip up in a matter of minutes. Even 60 seconds.