SEX DIARIES: ‘My PT kissed me in the sauna. Then we began training privately in bed.'

It was my start of the week sweat sesh – a class full of jump squats and leaping lunges – made only better by the sex-on-legs gym instructor who could have said “drop and give me a hundred” and I would have obeyed.

As per usual, my flatmate and I spent half the lesson trying to impress with our high ponies and tight activewear, and the other half trying not to get caught staring.

Marcus had a long, lean body, broad shoulders and bulging biceps.

Staying back after class to help him pack up, I casually dropped in that I was looking to move to weight workouts to improve my physique. All the blood rushed south when he said he could give me a personal training trial and would leave his number at reception for me to pick up on my way out.

After managing to wait an hour or so, I texted him and we set up a session for the following week as I mentally ran through which sports bra would give me the best cleavage.

Our 30 minutes together flew by while I spent more time fantasising about how to get off than focusing on my rowing technique. Whenever Marcus sat down on a machine to demonstrate, I pictured climbing onto him, all hot and sweaty, and riding him till I came.

By the time we reached the cool down, I could barely keep my cool. He had me lay on my back and raise my leg straight up, while he put one hand on my ankle, the other on my thigh, and pushed forward, stretching me out. I didn’t know where to look. Seeing him lean over me like that, looking down, it was all I could do not to imagine him pushing inside me.

At least I could mask the raised heartbeat with a post-exercise rush.

Later that night, I sent him a message thanking him for the session, and the banter took off. He was flirting with me, and suddenly, with a single mention of what two people could get up to in the dark and steamy sauna, the conversation turned dirty.

I was not going to pass this up.

We met in the spa the following night after another sweaty gym class. Sitting opposite each other, with only bubbles separating our half naked bodies and jets hitting just the right spots, I grew more flustered and frustrated until he eyed off the sauna.