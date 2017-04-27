"My boyfriend woke me up in the night to have sex. But he was asleep the whole time."

I wondered, was it possible he had initiated sex with me without actually being awake? Neither of us said anything for a little while. Then he started apologising. "Don't apologise," I told him. "I know you didn't mean to."

We lay there saying nothing for a while, and then I made some jokes about how good the sex had been, and how I never thought I'd enjoy "zombie sex." He saw I was okay with what happened, and relaxed a bit. We napped a little longer, and then we had completely awake and very consensual sex.

Later that day, I did some Googling. Sexsomnia, the official term for having sex while asleep, is a newer field when it comes to all things sleep disorder. It was first classified as a type of "parasomnia" in 1996, and in 1998, research suggested it was a variant of sleepwalking.

It's not something scientists have found easy to study, possibly because many people are embarrassed by it. (I would never write this story if I had to publish it under my own name or identify my boyfriend. I'm not embarrassed, but I know he would be.)

From what I saw with my partner, it certainly shares plenty of the traits of sleepwalking. He never remembers it, is never in control of what his mind and body are doing at the time, and often can't be dissuaded from his goal. After a few months of occasionally being woken in the middle of the night by an unsolicited boner, I figured out a way to manage the sexsomnia—the same way I had figured out to manage the sleepwalking.

I would talk to the sleeping him about what he was trying to do, and eventually, with some circular arguing, convince him to lie down, give me a hug, and "Go back to sleep." Those hugs were stifling, like a child grasping onto their bear for fear it might be taken away, but I was lucky, and he was lucky. Because for some people, sexsomnia isn't something you joke about in the morning. It can be forced, violent, non-consensual sex. And actually, because the person forcing it is asleep, no one is consenting.

My boyfriend took a long time to adjust to the knowledge he sometimes initiated sex while he was asleep. He struggled with the fact that I was often put in a position where I had to try to dissuade him—or sometimes, let him because it was the fastest way for me to get back to sleep.