Lavender is the coriander of the scent world so PLEASE STOP PUTTING IT IN EVERYTHING.

Ylang ylang

A lighter, sweeter floral for those that still want something feminine and flowery, but hate lavender, there's a reason why you often see this mixed in with sleepy time scents. To make your own pillow spray, simply mix the ylang-ylang essential oil (10 drops or so), and any others like rose or vanilla, in a bottle with two parts witch hazel, or vodka, and six parts water.

Sandalwood

Woody, sweet, and spicy, the very popular scent calms and soothes and is said to be great for the skin. Utilise both aromatherapy and touch therapy by messaging the oil onto your acupressure points - behind your ears, wrists, toes, ankles and temples.

Vanilla

This dreamy, sweet, and delicious scent does more than just smell great, and is proven to be relaxing. A study done at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital (New York City) confirmed that patients reported 63 per cent less overall anxiety when undergoing MRI scans with the scent of vanilla present. Take that lavender.

Bergamot

Similar to lavender, this woody, and slightly citrus scent contains linalool and linalyl acetate which is loaded with relaxing properties without the divisive scent. It's even said to reduce cortisol (the hormone your body creates when stressed) in the saliva, making it great for those prone to anxiety too.

Cedarwood

You might have heard of people taking melatonin for sleeping issues, and cedarwood essential oil does a similar thing in that it stimulates the pineal gland which produces melatonin. According to wellbeing.com.au, it recommended to put a drop of the grounding, rich scent between your forehead and brow, and another on each wrist (three fingers down to hit that acupressure point) just before sleep.

Valerian

Last on the list, this one isn't for the faint-hearted. Described by some as smelling like a dog's doo-doo, and like sewerage, the plant has been used as a ye old insomnia cure since the days of Shakespeare and is still used in homoeopathic cures. Avoid scenting your sleep space, and instead ingest its benefits through a warming cup of tea or in pill form.

