"Sorry I didn't get the job done." Skye Nicolson just showed us the true pressure athletes face.

"Sorry I didn't get the job done."

Those were the words Aussie boxer Skye Nicolson told a reporter after she had just lost the quarter-final of the women's featherweight boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old Queenslander lost to British boxer Karriss Artingstal in a 3-2 split decision, missing out on her chance to win an Olympic medal.

After the match, she walked over to a reporter and broke down.

"Skye, what's going through your mind right now?" asked the reporter in the post-match interview.

"Just disappointment," she said with tears in her eyes. "It’s pretty hard to put into words right now."

Watch: Susie O'Neill on her 'failure' at the Sydney Olympics. Post continues below.



Video via Nova.

While she may not have been victorious in that match, Nicolson is still Australia’s most successful female boxer, and the only woman to ever progress to an Olympic quarter-final.

It's an achievement that Nicolson says "means nothing to me".

"I don't care about that, I care about what I know I am capable of and not achieving it is just really heartbreaking," she shared.

"I came here with one goal, and that was a gold medal and I truly believed that I was going to win it. So to go out now is really, really hard for me."

When asked what she would say to her family at home watching on TV, Nicolson simply apologised.

"Sorry I didn't get the job done. The support has been absolutely unbelievable."

Image: Getty.