Explainer: the very best ways to look after your skin in your 40s (and beyond).

Getting older is a privilege not afforded to all and so let’s get this out of the way at the very start – this is not a story about erasing wrinkles.

But the fact of the matter is that our body goes through biological changes as each year goes by, and with them, our wellness and skincare needs change. So let’s take a look what happens, inside and out, as we circle the sun 40 times and beyond.

What’s going on inside?

You’ve heard of collagen right? It’s a protein found naturally in our bones, muscles and skin and it essentially holds us together. We have it in abundance in our youth, though when we hit our 20s it slowly starts to decline.

By the time we reach our 40s, the reduction in collagen becomes noticeable. It can manifest in bone depletion among other things internally, and on the outside it’s to blame for sagging, dry skin and loss of luminosity.

At the same time it’s likely that our estrogen levels are dropping, too. Perimenopause, the transition stage into menopause that typically lasts a few years, generally begins in our 40s. As hormones naturally decline we start to see loss of elasticity, fine lines and an overall dullness.

It’s all part of ageing though and it happens to all of us, so don’t let it get you down. And the good news is, as both estrogen and collagen drop there are healthy lifestyle tweaks we can make to help replenish out insides, which will show on the outside.

Little lifestyle adjustments.

You might already do all of the below and if so, gold star for you. Though if you’re anything like me (I’m 37, busy, but wanting to care more for myself as I prepare to enter my 40s), you might need a handy reminder of the best ways to live your daily life so that your skincare isn’t trying to do all the heavy lifting by itself.

Up the water. It’s simple, but making sure you drink enough H20 every day honestly makes a massive difference. Aside from affecting our energy levels it is integral to the proper function of all our internal organs. As for the outside? Being properly hydrated can help skincare work better. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, for example, bond to water molecules.