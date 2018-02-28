CULT BUY: The $5 sheet mask that'll make your skin look like you've had a facial.

Sheet masks are a bit… intimidating, aren’t they?

They look like wet bits of paper that could potentially suffocate you, and who wants to pay actual money for wet bits of paper?

But get to know sheet masks and you’ll find not only are they definitely not wet bits of paper, but deep down they just want the best for you and your face.

As a sheet mask (well, any mask) novice, I too wondered if wearing something damp with creepy nostril holes would really do anything for my parched but not problem skin.

So I decided to lay down my pores and give these Skin Republic Stem Cell Plant Protein Face Mask Sheets a crack.

Claiming to "protect and repair ageing skin cells, reduce the loss of collagen and minimise fine lines and wrinkles" (tick, tick and tick), you can pick up three of the Skin Republic Stem Cell Plant Protein Face Mask Sheets ($15) and get change from a $20.

But how do they work and do they do what they say they will?

Let's take a look.

How do Skin Republic Face Mask Sheets work?

Generally speaking, sheet masks work by delivering a high concentration of nutrients evenly into your skin's dermis (the layer of skin tissue underneath the top layer that contains capillaries and sweat glands which can get clogged up over time).

Thanks to the close contact sheet masks have with your skin, sheet masks like the Skin Republic Stem Cell Plant Protein Face Mask give you an injection of ingredients including glycerol and plant protein stem cells (sans needles) while also allowing the skin to breathe. This gentle delivery method helps the skin absorb them faster and more efficiently than traditional masks and creams.