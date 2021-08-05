The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 6.

Vic awakes to lockdown with 15 people arrested during mass protest.

Police have arrested 15 people after hundreds of protesters rallied in Melbourne's CBD against Victoria's sixth coronavirus lockdown announced hours earlier by Premier Daniel Andrews.

Friday marks day one of the restrictions, with more than six million Victorians finding themselves under stay-at-home orders again, only 10 days after coming out of the last lockdown.

Victorians are under the same rules that applied during last month's lockdown, including the five reasons to leave home, the five-kilometre travel limit for exercise and shopping, and compulsory masks indoors and outdoors.

Protesters, some carrying placards and most not wearing masks, gathered at Flinders Street about 7pm on Thursday and moved into Swanston Street as police in masks gathered to try to disperse them.

Flares were lit and the crowd chanted "no more lockdowns," the Herald Sun reported while residents of nearby apartments shouted "Go home, idiots".

Police said "hundreds of people engaged in an unlawful protest" and they made 15 arrests - nine people were held before their identity could be confirmed to issue fines and two were arrested for breaching bail and stating false names.

The seven-day lockdown announced by Mr Andrews began at 8pm on Thursday after the state recorded eight new cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.