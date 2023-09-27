VIRGINIA TAPSCOTT: People think stay-at-home parents must be wealthy. But this is the true cost.





Living on a single income is fast becoming a myth as the cost of living continues to squeeze families.

Increased electricity prices and more expensive food staples, as well as a quick succession of interest rate rises and housing affordability issues means many families have no choice but to attain a second part or full-time income to make ends meet.

Parenting payments also remain largely inadequate meaning single parents are often forced to struggle on a single income.

But how exactly are families with two parents arranging to have a stay-at-home parent in these economic conditions?

Holly Explains: Parental Equality. Story continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Contrary to the popular belief that families with a stay-at-home parent are wealthy and old-fashioned, we heard from many middle income families who are cutting their own path to live on a single or dual part time income.

Common features of single income families appear to be living in rural areas, delaying buying a home, cutting back on spending and negotiating with employers for flexible or unorthodox arrangements.

Here are some of the responses:

Living rurally.

"My husband and I do 50/50 at home with the kids. Our rent is $420 per week and it works because we are freelancers living in a tiny rural town." Rose