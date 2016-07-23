I’m one of those mums with kids who refuse to eat sourdough bread, which is unfortunate because one of our favourite activities is to go to explore our local cafés and order the same things – toasted bacon sandwiches, coffee, hot chocolates, hot chips. All of our regular places have now switched to sourdough and other fancy schmancy breads.

“Do you have any normal bread,” I asked shamefully. “My kids don’t eat sourdough.”

For those who think those hipster café dudes and dudettes are all friendly and non-judgemental I am here to say, they are judgemental. They judge me, with a shake of their man-buns and ungroomed beards I get the message loud and clear:

A good mum would have children who eat sourdough.

Food has become too complicated, even kids’ food which you used to be able to rely upon for its delicious simplicity. Who can go past some delicious, fresh, sliced white bread with tuna salad or ham and cheese, toasted or not toasted but easy to eat with no bits to pick out from between your teeth.

I was reminded of how awesome simple bread is by my children who quickly cottoned on to the fact that most mums weren’t using Vienna to make their sandwiches for school.

“Mum, can we get just white bread,” my son asked, which concerned me because I thought white bread wasn’t healthy.

I know, so not true.

These days, white bread isn’t just white bread anyway. Take my favourite sliced bread of all time – Wonder White, which now comes in Wonder Smooth Wholegrain. It’s smooth, delicious, healthy and by some kind of magic stays super soft and fresh even after you’ve popped all of your fillings on there.