We have some sad news about Married At First Sight's Simon and Alene.

Oh dear.

It appears fake marrying someone on national telly wasn’t the best decision for Married At First Sight contestants Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian, who have announced their split two months after the show’s finale aired.

“It was a difficult decision but we have decided to part ways,” the pair told TheFIX. “We remain the greatest of friends and we will continue to be part of each others’ lives. We thank you for your privacy at this time.”

Tears, you guys. We’re cying FLOODS OF TEARS.

It goes without saying, the pair’s plan for Alene to move from Sydney to Simon’s hometown of Ipswich fell through.

“The long distance has been hard,” 31-year-old Alene said. “I come home on a Friday night and I call up Simon and I’m like, “Let’s go out!” but obviously, that can’t happen.”

Now, it seems Simon has already started looking for love again. The Courier Mail reports a Tinder profile belonging to Simon has surfaced on the mobile app.

He and Alene were one of only two couples that decided to give things a go after the show ended, with Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy still going strong.

If anyone needs us, we’ll be crying into a bag of extra cheesy Doritos.

Love is very sad today, you guys. Love is sad.