Most relationships have an emotional 'junk drawer'. In 2020, Silvia Colloca opened hers.

Most households will have a junk drawer. It's probably the third drawer down in the kitchen. Or perhaps the laundry.

A receptacle littered with spare batteries, charger cords, sticky tape and a sleeve of dried-up Blu Tack. A place for the things you just can't quite bring yourself to toss. Just in case.

Silvia Colloca believes these drawers exist in relationships, too. They're a figurative place where people put issues they know are important but aren't yet ready to confront.

This year, she opened hers.

Watch: Silvia Colloca want to talk to you about food.



Video via Mamamia

The Italian-born cook, actor, opera singer, television presenter and host of Mamamia's foodie podcast, What I Eat When, is married to actor Richard Roxburgh (Rake, The Crown, Moulin Rouge).

The pair met in 2003 on the set of Hollywood horror movie, Van Helsing. And as Colloca put it during an interview on Mamamia's No Filter podcast, "Our first date lasted a few months. We never left each other."

Yet at no point in their 17-year relationship has the couple spent more time together than they have in 2020. With filming on pause for an upcoming project, Roxburgh was grounded from early in the year until September, and Colloca was working from home.





Silvia Colloca and Richard Roxburgh met in 2013. Image: Getty/Mamamia