Tabloid notoriety and a career comeback: The complicated public life of Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller was the twenty-something 'It Girl' of the noughties. Every move - from the mundane to the more serious - was played out in front of cameras and turned into fodder for tabloids.

Despite acting her roles in Layer Cake, Alfie, and Casanova, Miller's professional work was swiftly overshadowed by her private life. Her relationship with actor Jude Law catapulted her into the mainstream magazines, ultimately subjecting her to a range of privacy invasions from relentless paparazzi pursuits to the hacking of her mobile phone.

In fact, an article reviewing Miller's film As You Like It, by The Guardian in 2005, read: "Miller may be a celebrity but she can also act." Seemingly, her career was a side-note to her tabloid fame.

Here's the complex public life of Sienna Miller, and how she has managed to 'revive' her career in the wake of her tabloid notoriety.

The Jude Law nanny scandal and Miller's tabloid notoriety.

Sienna Miller met actor Jude Law on the set of the 2004 film Alfie, when they formed an off-screen romance. On Christmas Day in 2004, Law, then 32, proposed to Miller, then 23.

But a few months later, Law's affair with the nanny of his children - who was hired by his ex-wife - was revealed.

In a tell-all newspaper interview, the nanny Daisy Wright gave salacious details of how her romantic relationship with Law unfolded, which she says occurred over two months while the actor was shooting the upcoming drama All the King’s Men in New Orleans.

"Jude was a masterful lover who made my whole body tingle... He is a great lover and knows how to satisfy a woman," she told the newspaper.

