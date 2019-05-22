Six kids to four women and a private marriage: Inside Jude Law's complicated family life.

Jude Law has been on our screens since he was 20.

His major break came in the 1994 British crime drama, Shopping, which also featured his future first wife, Sadie Frost.

Over the years, we’ve seen the British actor in everything from The Talented Mr Ripley, Cold Mountain, The Holiday, Sherlock Holmes, Contagion and Fantastic Beasts, just to name a few.

Here’s the trailer for Jude Law’s The Last Pope. Post continues after video.

Video by HBO

The now 47-year-old has more than 70 roles in his arsenal, across a more than 25-year career, and he has cemented himself over the decades as a ‘heartthrob’ on screen.

Off screen, his private romances have also captured audience attention, with the BAFTA, Academy Award, Golden Globe and Tony winner now, in 2020, expecting his sixth child.

As a young man, Jude fell in love with married mum-of-one Sadie Frost on the set of Shopping, and she subsequently walked away from her nine year marriage.