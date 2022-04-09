Cheating, hacking and front page news: Sienna Miller and the court of public opinion.

It's 2003.

Jude Law, in the midst of divorcing from his then-wife Sadie Frost, landed a role in Alfie where he fell in love with his then 21-year-old co-star Sienna Miller.

A year into their relationship, he proposed to her on Christmas Day... And that's where the story really began.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, where hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece discuss the humiliation of Sienna Miller. Post continues below.





Miller was an it-girl of the early 2000s who quickly became a mainstay on celebrity and fashion magazines for her unique style.

But that wasn't all she got attention for.

In the early days of she and Law's relationship, tabloids often painted Miller as 'the other woman' who stole Law from his sweet relationship with Frost, who he shared three children with.

Then, just as the bad press began to die down, in 2005 a new story about their relationship hit the headlines.

Law was having an affair with the pair's nanny, Daisy Wright.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun at the time, Wright shared the ins and outs of their affair in great detail, even handing over diary entries that documented their encounters.

"Jude was a masterful lover who made my whole body tingle... He is a great lover and knows how to satisfy a woman," she told the newspaper.

Then, in an unusual move, Law admitted to having had the affair.

"I'm deeply ashamed and upset that I have hurt Sienna and the people most close to us.

"I want to publicly apologise to Sienna and our respective families for the pain I've caused."

Image: Getty.