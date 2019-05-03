Two marriages, five children, three mothers: Inside Jude Law's complicated love life.

Jude Law and his partner Phillipa Coan have tied the knot after four years of dating.

Law, 46, and Coan, a business psychologist 15 years his junior, reportedly met through mutual friends in early 2015. They surprised fans with a low-key ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Wednesday and celebrated with a reception with close family and friends.

It’s a turnaround for the star of The Holiday (a.k.a everyone’s second favourite Christmas movie), who was once recognised as a Hollywood ‘love rat’.

His second marriage to Coan comes more than 15 years after his 2003 divorce from Sadie Frost, the mother of three of his five children: Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18 and Rudy, 16.

Law and Frost met on the set of film Shopping when Law was just 19 - it was his first major leading role. Frost was a 25-year-old married mother-of-one, but she divorced her husband, Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, in 1995.

Law was 30 when he and Frost parted. They divorced in 2003, the same year he met Sienna Miller while filming Alfie.

Law and Miller became engaged in 2004 after Law proposed on Christmas Day, but the pair never made it down the aisle as just months later Law was forced to make a public apology after it was revealed he had been having an affair with his children's nanny while he was filming All The Kings Men in the United States.