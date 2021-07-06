'I was so focused on my son's ADHD, I completely dropped the ball with his little sister.'

Can we take a minute to talk about the siblings of children with ADHD?

I imagine in most families with both ‘neurotypical’ and ‘non-neurotypical’ children, the children that give us the least worry tend to fade a bit into the blur of everyday life.

Let’s face it, if that child isn't screaming and demanding our attention, it’s easy to ‘forget’ about them hovering about in the background until we get a minute to stop and breathe.

Giving them a quick cuddle between the wars, a heartfelt but fleeting “You did an amazing job!” when they have shown bravery or compassion or done a task we asked of them.

If this sounds far from your family dynamic, I absolutely and wholeheartedly applaud you and love that difference between us. If this does sound like your family, I am right there with you.

My eldest son was diagnosed with ADHD in 2019, but his super brain was charged and raring to go from birth.

He cried all the time, had meltdowns at the drop of a hat, and was very difficult to reason with. He would do the opposite of anything I told him not to do and seemed to never, ever slow down.

He couldn't switch off to go to bed at night and sometimes it could take three hours or more for him to fall asleep. He would then be restless all night and wake up and be the whirlwind of a boy he was all over again.

My daughter came along exactly two years after her big brother and was a little dream.

That in no way takes away from my son, but almost everything with her seemed ‘easy.’ She slept well until about age four when she decided she needed to sleep with Mummy (which I secretly love. Apologies to the husband).