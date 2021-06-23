'You are exhausted on every level.' An open letter to mums of kids with ADHD.

Dear tired and worried mums with kids who have ADHD,

How are you? Have you been looking after yourself? The likelihood is that you’ve been too tired to do anything except what is absolutely necessary of you. I get that.

The emotional, and oftentimes physical, strain of having a child or children with ADHD can become all-consuming.

But I'm not here to talk about the hardships that we know all too well. I'm here to tell you that you, my fellow ADHD mum, are amazing.

You wake up every day, tired and fearful for the future of your ADHD child in a world that, although now seems more ready to accept our children, is still full of massive stumbling blocks that our children will find harder to climb than others, and you start that day with fresh hope.

You do your best every day to remind your child that they are loved.

To remind them that despite all the times they have heard “no” or “stop” and all the times they have felt shunned or stupid or useless, you are still in awe of them and how incredibly intelligent or sweet or loving they are.

You are always ready and willing to fill those cups for them, always ready and willing to fight in their corner no matter how hard that day has been for them or you.

Whilst the meltdowns are in full swing and your child is screaming at you or throwing things, you cling onto your own centre.

You dig deeper and push back the tears with a pounding heart and a screaming mind, to be that calm in the storm that your child needs.