If you loved Fool Me Once, here are 8 thriller shows to watch next.

Netflix’s new mini-series, Fool Me Once, is all anyone can talk about right now.

The eight-part series, adapted from the 2016 Harlan Coben novel of the same name, centres around character Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), who is grieving the loss of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage).

As she comes to terms with his murder, Maya spots Joe on the nanny cam in their house. Fool Me Once is a binge-worthy thriller that will have you hooked from beginning to end.

But if you’ve already breezed through it, chances are you’re looking for something new to watch.

So, here are eight shows to watch after Fool Me Once.

Wilderness.

