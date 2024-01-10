Every Harlan Coben Netflix show, ranked.

If you're ever looking for a series to binge-watch, then you cannot go wrong with Netflix's adaptations of Harlan Coben's novels.

The American mystery author has had eight of his books turned into mini-series for the streaming service, with the latest being Fool Me Once.

The eight-part series follows Maya Stern (played by Michelle Keegan), a widow who is grieving her late husband Joe (Richard Armitage) when she sees him on a nanny cam inside her home.

Maya then goes on a journey to find out the truth, discovering Joe's complicated family history, all while confronting her troubled past.

Watch the trailer for Fool Me Once. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

But which Harlan Coben Netflix series is the best? Here's every one of them ranked from worst to best by iMDb.

8. Hold Tight (2022).

Image: Netflix.