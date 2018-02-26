Should you tell your boss you're planning on quitting?

I once worked with a person who knew, before he left corporate, that he was going to set up a consulting firm. So he used every spare minute he had to get ready.

He set up his brand, website, value proposition, infrastructure — everything he needed to make the leap.

He did this while working full time and keeping his work commitments ticking along, and his boss knew about it. In fact, once he left the company his former boss hired him to do consulting work.

But it doesn’t always play out like that. Whether or not you tell your boss you are planning on leaving will obviously depend on the type of relationship you have with them and whether you think they’ll support you or try to sabotage your efforts.

You may not have to quit your job at all. The Well team explain why. Post continues.

They may be suspicious of your activity, wondering what you are doing on company time. If there’s any potential for a conflict of interest or any concern that your new work might compete — even in a small way — with what you do currently, then be very careful about what you say and do.

Quite often in sales, investment banking and areas involving proprietary knowledge, employees are given their marching orders as soon as they leave for a competitor or to go out on their own.

There is no right or wrong here. You’ve got to use your intuition, and your understanding of the relationship and work context, and be realistic about what could happen. It may help to seek advice from a trusted advisor or colleague who knows your work environment.