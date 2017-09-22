A 12-year-old boy asked his mum about her sex life. She answered honestly.

Knowing the moment will come doesn’t make it any easier.

The moment a child starts asking questions about the birds and the bees and S-E-X.

As prepared as anyone thinks they are, the moment is somehow far more mortifying than you ever thought it could be.

At least that’s what one mum shared on parenting forum Mumsnet this week, telling other parents she was caught off guard when her 12-year-old son started asking questions of a fairly personal nature.

“[Am I being unreasonable] to be MORTIFIED at this question?” she asked.

She explained that her son had come into her bedroom saying he had a “weird question” that he wasn’t sure about asking.

The question? “How often do you and dad have sex?”

After double checking that her son did, in fact, want to know the details of his parent’s sex life, she told him that it was “once or twice a week”.

“Even though I tried to seem calm and cool, it felt just really odd. Maybe because I was taken by surprise,” she wrote.

"I am a very modest person and never talk about sex with friends at all, but [my son] has far fewer inhibitions and often mentions things I find embarrassing.

"I would never in a million years have asked that question of my mother! I expect normal 'what is sex' conversations but didn't expect personal questions like that."

Some mothers were appalled that she would even consider answering her son's detailed question.