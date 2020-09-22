"Spit on homeless man." Buried in that vile muck up day checklist, is a sad grain of truth.

On Wednesday night, the Year 12 students at Shore School in North Sydney, an elite private school, were planning to undertake a scavenger hunt.

It would begin at Waverton Park, where the boys would form teams of five or six.

They would drink to excess, which is nothing new for 17 and 18 year olds. Then, they would embark on something they called the Triwizard Shorenament - a nod to the Triwizard Tournament referenced in Harry Potter.

The activities ranged from being relatively harmless (wax your underarm hair, jump off Balmoral wharf fully clothed), to criminal (steal a school sign or flag).

Challenges included drug taking and trespassing, but the most distressing features of the list referred to neither of those.

They included "spit on a homeless man", "sack whack [hit in the genitals] a random" and "deck [punch] a stranger". The most disturbing challenges also pertained to women, such as kissing a girl under the age of 15, kissing an "Asian chick" and having sex with a woman who weighs over 80 kilos, is aged over 40 or one deemed a "3/10 or lower".

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the school became aware of the challenge and put a stop to it on Tuesday, alerting police as well as contacting parents and students.

While the list is abhorrent and whoever is responsible for writing and distributing it should be punished - the problem extends beyond some words printed on a page.

Our horror is twofold. First, we’re grappling with what that list represents. What does it say about the men schools like Shore are producing? Second, we’re aware that everything that list assumes about their place in the world - privilege and a lack of repercussions for bad behaviour - is absolutely true.

That list says: I walk through the world knowing I am better than anyone else in it. They - the homeless, people who aren’t white, women - are pawns for me to play with.

That list screams entitlement and privilege and not even in a covert way. In a cruel way. In a way that says I want to use my power to hurt and humiliate.