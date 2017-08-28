CULT BUY: The wrap dress you can feel good about buying.

It’s rare to find a dress so honourable and dependable, you could pull it straight off the hanger and put it onto your body without even so much as a glance in the mirror.

But when you do, you hold on tight – and buy up in every colour, naturally.

The wrap dress is one such garment, and there’s a good chance you’ve never met one that didn’t love you back.

Accentuating all the right bits, the magical wrap dress silhouette has a knack for making pretty much every woman feel like a solid 10.

As if the humble wrap dress hasn’t got enough on its plate, one particular design is now helping to make the world a better place for women and girls.

Named after Channel Nine TV presenter and media personality, Shelly Horton, ‘The Shelly’ tribute dress will flatter your lovely bum while raising much-needed funds for disadvantaged women and children.

Designed and made in Australia, the Leina Broughton dress comes in two shades – navy and ‘red oriental’ – and both knee and maxi length options ($249 and $279 respectively).

You can have a look at all the pics below…

'The Shelly' Tribute Dress by Leina Broughton. Maxi length in red oriental, $279.