CULT BUY: The wrap dress you can feel good about buying.

It’s rare to find a dress so honourable and dependable, you could pull it straight off the hanger and put it onto your body without even so much as a glance in the mirror.
But when you do, you hold on tight – and buy up in every colour, naturally.
The wrap dress is one such garment, and there’s a good chance you’ve never met one that didn’t love you back.
Accentuating all the right bits, the magical wrap dress silhouette has a knack for making pretty much every woman feel like a solid 10.
As if the humble wrap dress hasn’t got enough on its plate, one particular design is now helping to make the world a better place for women and girls.
Named after Channel Nine TV presenter and media personality, Shelly Horton, ‘The Shelly’ tribute dress will flatter your lovely bum while raising much-needed funds for disadvantaged women and children.
Listen: Mia Freedman talks to Maggie Alderson about fashion for women over 40. Post continues after audio.
Designed and made in Australia, the Leina Broughton dress comes in two shades – navy and ‘red oriental’ – and both knee and maxi length options ($249 and $279 respectively).
You can have a look at all the pics below…