It was the unforgettable scene that made Sharon Stone a star.

Starring as femme fatale character Catherine Tramell, Stone, then 34, sat opposite a group of investigators in a white mini dress.

Smoking a cigarette as she was interrogated about the brutal murder of a rock star, Stone's character looked completely in control as she crossed and uncrossed her legs, tormenting the group of police officers.

But behind the scenes, it was a very different story.

Watch: Sharon Stone spoke about the infamous scene at the Berlin GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019.



Video via GQ.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, which was published in Vanity Fair, Stone has opened up about her time on Basic Instinct, sharing that she was told no one would be able to see anything in her infamous "crotch shot" scene.

"After we shot Basic Instinct, I got called in to see it," the 63-year-old recalled.

"Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project.

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, 'We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'"