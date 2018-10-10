The "fatal error" that cemented Sharn's position as runner-up on Survivor.

When Sharn Coombes chose to bring Shane Gould to the Australian Survivor final two with her, she sealed her place as runner-up.

With five votes to four, the Australian Olympic champion was crowned Sole Survivor by her fellow contestants, defeating criminal barrister Sharn to take home $500,000.

Earlier, Shane, Sharn and third place Brian Lake battled it out in a nailbiting final immunity challenge, all playing for a guaranteed spot in the final two and a chance to plead their case to the jury.

They each had to stand on poles in the sea, balancing precariously and not taking their feet or hands off – not even for a second. One wrong move and they’d be out.

Shane, 61, was the first out of the challenge, asking to get down after an hour on her pole.

From there, Brian, 36, was visibly struggling. With sweat dripped down his face, Brian reached to take his hat off and then realised his mistake – he had taken his hand off the pole and lost the challenge.

Sharn, 41, won immunity and got to decide who she’d take to the final two with her.

This is where the jury, and many viewers, think she cemented her position as runner up.

She chose to face off in the final two with close ally Shane.

In casting her vote for Shane, contestant Fenella called Sharn’s decision an “enormous mistake” choosing Shane, who was well-liked, over unpopular Brian.

Viewers agreed.

sharn $500k mistake take brian and would of been easy win #SurvivorAU — toby nash (@Nashii1232) October 9, 2018