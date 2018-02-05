"F*** Simon Cowell." Shannon Noll unleashes on music industry bigwig on I'm A Celeb.

In 2003, the Aussie public was introduced to Shannon Noll. A born and bred country boy – he was born in Orange and raised in Condobolin in central western New South Wales – he was an instant favourite amongst the hundreds of thousands who watched him perform on Australian Idol.

But then, Noll was ‘robbed’. Robbed of the victory (some believe) he so rightfully deserved. Robbed of the chance to become Australia’s first ever Idol winner when the public voted Guy Sebastian as their favourite performer instead.

But despite releasing five studio albums since his time on the show – the latest of which was released just last week – and scoring himself chart-topping ARIA hits and awards, the 42-year-old believes he was never given a real chance.

Speaking to his fellow camp mates on last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Noll said he blamed Simon Cowell – the music industry bigwig responsible for the Idol franchise, as well as The X Factor, and Britain’s Got Talent – for his lack of success overseas.

"F*** Simon Cowell," the singer began while getting ready for bed alongside his fellow jungle-bound celebs.

"Tell him I said get f***ed if he can hear."