US singer Tiffany has shared the tragic reason that prompted her to go on Channel 10 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Ahead of the Tucker trial on tonight’s episode, the ’80s pop icon got emotional when she described losing several loved ones, including her parents, to cancer in the past five years.

“I feel very fragile today and I feel very freaked out and vulnerable. I am just not doing good emotionally,” she told Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies.

“So many people died unexpectedly in the last five or six years. My father died, my mother died. My best friend died. My other best friend died.”

She said having so many people pass away from cancer was the reason she chose Red Kite, an Australian charity that supports children and young people with cancer and their families.

The pop singer was comforted by Gillies, who gave her a much-needed cuddle as she made her confession.

"I've come here and celebrate their lives, but the truth is this is making me go in a different direction. Sitting here has not been good for me because I have been reflecting on that. It is like making me feel sad. It is making me miss them more," she continued.

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud discuss Tomic in the jungle. Post continues after audio.



"I just feel like trapped and I am going crazy and I am just thinking about how many I lost and - instead of feeling positive about everything I am doing, I am feeling sad because I don't have those people with me.

"I just don't think I am doing good. I feel like I am going insane. I am very active. I am a strong, resilient person, but sometimes I guess sometimes you break," she admitted.