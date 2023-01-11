"He would be so incredibly touched as are we," Brooke said, before adding the tribute was also "really hard".

"It was a constant reminder that he wasn't here."

Brooke and her siblings previously spoke about missing their father during his state memorial service at the MCG last year.

"I have to come to the fact that my dad will never get to see me grow up or Jackson or Summer, or see us get married one day, have kids and get the promotion I was going for. I could go on forever about what we're going to miss out on, but nothing would be more upsetting about how much I already miss you, dad," Brooke said in front of a crowd of thousands.

"But what makes me the saddest is, I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest... We're going to do what you always told us - try our best and we will try our best to live in a world without you. I love you always dad."

During the service, her sister, Summer, recalled the last time she saw her dad when he came by to pick up his bag for Thailand, as Bryan Adams' 'Summer of '69' was playing from inside his car.

"You started dancing and singing with true happiness all around you. With the smile that lit up the whole room. We both started dancing with not a care in the world, and couldn't stop laughing with each other," the 20-year-old recalled.



"Looking back on that memory now it is so incredibly special, as the year you were born was 1969 and a verse in that song is, 'When I look back now, that summer seemed to last forever. And if I had a choice I'd always want to be there. Those were the best days of my life.' You will always be with us, dad, just not in the way we had hoped."