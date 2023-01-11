Brooke Warne was supposed to wake up with her dad on Christmas Day.
But this year Brooke and her two siblings, Jackson and Summer, celebrated their first festive season without cricketing legend Shane Warne, after he died of a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand last March.
"Christmas Eve wasn't the same, we'd usually be spending Christmas Eve with Dad this year," she said in a video shared on TikTok on Tuesday.
"[On] Boxing Day… we'd usually be going to the cricket, well, he'd be trying to get us to go to the cricket."
After taking a break from social media to "take in everything", the 25-year-old told her 7,400 TikTok followers "it's been really weird" without her dad by her side.