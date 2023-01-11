news

Shane Warne's family have just celebrated their first Christmas without him. His daughter is ready to talk about it.

Brooke Warne was supposed to wake up with her dad on Christmas Day. 

But this year Brooke and her two siblings, Jackson and Summer, celebrated their first festive season without cricketing legend Shane Warne, after he died of a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand last March. 

"Christmas Eve wasn't the same, we'd usually be spending Christmas Eve with Dad this year," she said in a video shared on TikTok on Tuesday. 

"[On] Boxing Day… we'd usually be going to the cricket, well, he'd be trying to get us to go to the cricket."

@brookewarne1 Life update 🤍🙏 Thank you everyone for your continued ongoing support. #lifeupdate ♬ original sound - BrookeWarne

After taking a break from social media to "take in everything", the 25-year-old told her 7,400 TikTok followers "it's been really weird" without her dad by her side.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Quicky

Respectfully, We Disagree: 'That Jordan Peterson Makes Some Good Points'

Mamamia Out Loud

From ‘Blackout’ Drunk To Sobriety: Sarah Hepola’s Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

"This is when he'd be getting back from working, doing the Dunhill [golf tournament], being in the UK... he's always here over summertime.

"He's always here to be commentating on the cricket, he's always here to bring us around an icy pole, you know, doing little dad things in summertime, coming to the beach with us... all those things he loved to do."

It's only now, eight months on, that her father's death is really starting to sink in, she explained. 

"Now things are starting to become real that he's not here, and he's not coming back from holiday."

"And I think the last couple of weeks, it's really sort of started to sink in, and the emotions have been very real."

During the video, Brooke also shared how grateful she has been for her friends and family, as well as the supporters who honoured Shane at the Boxing Day Test in December. 

That day, players and fans wore Shane's iconic floppy hat and zinc cream in tribute to the King of Spin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year, where a stand has also been renamed in his honour.  

ADVERTISEMENT

"He would be so incredibly touched as are we," Brooke said, before adding the tribute was also "really hard". 

"It was a constant reminder that he wasn't here."

Brooke and her siblings previously spoke about missing their father during his state memorial service at the MCG last year. 

"I have to come to the fact that my dad will never get to see me grow up or Jackson or Summer, or see us get married one day, have kids and get the promotion I was going for. I could go on forever about what we're going to miss out on, but nothing would be more upsetting about how much I already miss you, dad," Brooke said in front of a crowd of thousands. 

"But what makes me the saddest is, I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest... We're going to do what you always told us - try our best and we will try our best to live in a world without you. I love you always dad."

During the service, her sister, Summer, recalled the last time she saw her dad when he came by to pick up his bag for Thailand, as Bryan Adams' 'Summer of '69' was playing from inside his car. 

"You started dancing and singing with true happiness all around you. With the smile that lit up the whole room. We both started dancing with not a care in the world, and couldn't stop laughing with each other," the 20-year-old recalled.

"Looking back on that memory now it is so incredibly special, as the year you were born was 1969 and a verse in that song is, 'When I look back now, that summer seemed to last forever. And if I had a choice I'd always want to be there. Those were the best days of my life.' You will always be with us, dad, just not in the way we had hoped."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her brother, Jackson, also paid tribute to their father, saying "I'm so happy that I got to spend 22 years of my life with you as my father. I love you so much."

"I promise to continue to look after Brooke and Summer."

On Father's day, Broke shared an Instagram post to mark six months since Shane's death in September. 

"6 Months today since we lost our Dad. Happy Father’s Day to the Best Dad on Earth and in Heaven," she captioned the post. 

"I Miss you everyday Dad, I will Love you Forever... Missing your Dad hugs extra today."

ADVERTISEMENT

That day, Jackson, now 23, shared the last photo he took with his dad days before he died. 

"This was the last photo we ever took together. 24.2.2022," he captioned the post. 

"Doing something that we both loved. Playing poker. Miss ya mate. Happy Father’s Day."


Feature Image: [email protected]/[email protected]brookewarne

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money