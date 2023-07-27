From a rat to a crane rescue: Mamamia recaps Shakira's very bad day on her music video set.

In my mind, the life of a mermaid always seemed glamorous. They have beautiful long hair and pretty tails, and I always imagined that the ocean looks like the bright, beautiful kingdom in the animated The Little Mermaid.

With one seconds-long video, Shakira has destroyed that idyllic dream.

She has shared a short outtake from her music video for single 'Copa Vacía', meaning 'empty cup' in English, which shows her lying on a stoney, fake beach set, dressed as a mermaid (a mermaid AND a she-wolf? What can't she do?!)

Firstly, it is not very a very picturesque scene. The fake beach looks rocky and COVERED IN RUBBISH, and SHE HAS TO LAY DOWN ON IT.

If I was Shakira I would never lay down anywhere besides warm, golden sand and fresh silk sheets.

So, it's already off to a rough start.

But it gets worse.

So much worse.

Because as she is lying there, a big ol' rat appears by her head.

I've tried to humanise the rat and tbh it has worked. Is it... cute now? Anyone else imagining rats wiggling their silly little bodies to 'Whenever, Wherever'?