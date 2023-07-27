From a rat to a crane rescue: Mamamia recaps Shakira's very bad day on her music video set.

In my mind, the life of a mermaid always seemed glamorous. They have beautiful long hair and pretty tails, and I always imagined that the ocean looks like the bright, beautiful kingdom in the animated The Little Mermaid.
With one seconds-long video, Shakira has destroyed that idyllic dream.
She has shared a short outtake from her music video for single 'Copa Vacía', meaning 'empty cup' in English, which shows her lying on a stoney, fake beach set, dressed as a mermaid (a mermaid AND a she-wolf? What can't she do?!)
Firstly, it is not very a very picturesque scene. The fake beach looks rocky and COVERED IN RUBBISH, and SHE HAS TO LAY DOWN ON IT.
If I was Shakira I would never lay down anywhere besides warm, golden sand and fresh silk sheets.
So, it's already off to a rough start.
But it gets worse.
So much worse.
Because as she is lying there, a big ol' rat appears by her head.