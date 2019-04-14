This man's horrible tweet about shaking hands with women is the worst thing you'll read today.

Good lord.

It’s happening again.

There is a man on the internet who would like you to know that shaking hands with women is like “shaking hands with a child“.

Yes, really.

Posting to Twitter, YouTuber Paul Ray Ramsey shared that he thinks it’s better for men to hug women rather than shake their hands because they are too “delicate”.

Seriously, we can’t make this sh*t up. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Read and prepare to weep:

“Shaking hands with a woman is like shaking hands with a child. It seems artificial and vaguely patronising,” he wrote.

“The handshake was designed as a greeting between men to show that your sword hand was empty,” he continued.

“Almost all women now greet with a quick hug in informal situations.”

Oh, sweetie.

As expected, Paul’s tweet received a lot of attention from people from every corner of the internet.

The people were angry.