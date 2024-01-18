The woman on trial for allegedly killing her 'doppelgänger'.

A German-Iraqi woman has been accused of murdering her 'doppelgänger'. Prosecutors suggest the motive behind the callous attack was the woman's bid to fake her own death.

In August 2022, police found a woman's body parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany.

She had suffered 50 stab wounds to her face, rendering her nearly unrecognisable. However, reports of her identity initially pointed to one name.

Family members assumed it was the body of 23-year-old German-Iraqi beautician Shahraban K, who had been reported missing.

However, an autopsy report the next day raised "massive doubts".

Instead, the body was later found to belong to another 23-year-old woman who some believe "looked strikingly similar" to Shahraban - a woman named Khadidja O.

Khadidja was an Algerian-born beauty blogger who also lived in Germany, not far from Shahraban. She had a large following on TikTok and Instagram, regularly sharing beauty content.

It was via this very platform that Shahraban apparently came across Khadidja - allegedly believing they could pass as clones of one another.