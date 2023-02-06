Sharaban found a woman who looked just like her on Instagram. Then she allegedly murdered her.

When police found a young woman's body in a car last year, reports initially pointed to one name.

The woman, who was found in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, in August, had suffered 50 stab wounds to her face, rendering her nearly unrecognisable.

Family members were later able to identify the body as 23-year-old German-Iraqi beautician Sharaban K*, who had been reported missing by her family.

However, an autopsy report the next day raised "massive doubts".

Instead, the body was later found to belong to another 23-year-old woman who "looked strikingly similar" to Sharaban - a woman named Khadidja O (pictured above).

Khadidja, who has over 5,000 followers on TikTok, was an Algerian beauty blogger who lived in a neighbouring state in Germany.

Sharaban (whose photo has not been shared online) was later tracked down and arrested along with her friend Sheqir K.

Last month, she was charged with murder.

"You don’t get a case like this every day, especially with such a spectacular twist," police spokesperson, Andreas Aichele, told the tabloid Bild.

"On the day we found the body there was nothing to prepare us for this development."

Khadidja O. Image: [email protected]