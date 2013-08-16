"I'll do it," he told me. "But only if you get your tits out."

By NATALIA HAWK

I am well aware that nothing good happens after 2am. This is why I am not generally a stay-out-past-2am kind of person. But I was on holiday in New Zealand last week, and it was my friend’s birthday, and I’d had two Redbulls, and so we decided to go to a nightclub. At 2:30am.

I’ve been to this nightclub a bunch of times. It’s old faithful – your typically sticky-floored, strobe-lighted place that has little to no redeeming features but is a great place to go if you’d like to dance along to the Top 40.

I was with six friends – one was a girl, five were boys. We stood on the right hand side of the dance floor, right in front of the DJ booth. There were about six other people on the dance floor, so it was nowhere near crowded. My friends and I stood in a vague circle and started doing the kind of dance you do when it’s 2am and you’re on the borderline of drunk/sober, tired/not tired, bored/entertained.

At one point, I escaped the circle and wandered up to the DJ booth to request both a song and a shout-out for my friend’s birthday. I stood directly in front of the lone DJ, waiting patiently until he decided to look up from his turntables and acknowledge my presence.

I waited. And waited. And waited. And started to feel pretty stupid after it became evident he was ignoring me just for the sake of ignoring me. But finally – after half a song had gone by – he looked up from his turntables with a lazy flutter of his eyelashes.

“What’s up, babe?” he asked.

I asked for the song and the shout-out. “Okay,” he said. “But only if you get your tits out.”

I laughed it off. I thought he was joking. But he really wasn’t. He refused to play his song until I got my tits out for him. Which he made quite clear, yelling “GET YOUR F***ING TITS OUT” over the music every couple of minutes, pointing to my girlfriend and I.

At one point, I turned around and put my hands up, looking at him with my best “WTF” kind of facial expression.

He stopped the music. He looked at me. He said something into the microphone.

“I’m gonna f**k you,” is what he said.

I ignored him and stayed away from the DJ booth, until my girlfriend dragged me back up there to demand that he play the song we’d requested. Once again, he ignored us for awhile. And then he stopped the music, pointed to us and yelled into his microphone: “These two beautiful ladies are going to f**k me and GET THEIR F***ING TITS OUT!”

We left after that.

But here’s the thing that really surprised me about everything that happened with the Queenstown DJ.

I didn’t really react to the DJ becoming the misogynistic arsehole to beat all misogynistic arseholes. Neither did my girlfriend.

You know who did get angry? The five male friends that accompanied the two of us to the club. They got so riled up by the DJ’s comments that they grabbed our arms and told us to get the hell out of there.

The guys were the ones who told us to go up to the bouncers outside and complain about the DJ (they were scared they’d get bashed if they said anything).

The guys were the ones who were even more outraged when the bouncers laughed at us and mocked us, saying “misogyny! That’s a big word!”