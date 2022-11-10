'I'm a Sex Editor. These are the 7 sex toys I'm buying in the click frenzy sales.'

It's the most wonderful time of the year... SALES TIME.

And while most of the world is focusing on the fashion discounts, beauty sales and homeware steals they can nab ahead of Christmas, I'm looking at a much more important, serious, life-changing category: sex toys.

You see sex toys are an investment, and something that I don't recommend spending under $50 on so you can ensure anything that you're literally putting inside you is of the best quality. But when Click Frenzy and Black Friday come along, it's a prime time to add to your sex toy collection with a boujie buzzer on a budget.